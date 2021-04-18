Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Declines By 25.0%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NROM stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

