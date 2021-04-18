Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Declines By 25.9%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.4 days.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock remained flat at $$18.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

