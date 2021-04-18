$2.00 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.15. Align Technology posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

ALGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.33. 428,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,798. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $178.70 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.78.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

