Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cerner reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.