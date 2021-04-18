Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $87.57

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BC stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 454,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

