KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 2,072,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

