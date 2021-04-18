Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.03 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $9,536.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00716926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.01 or 0.99809373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00829600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

