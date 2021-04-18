Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $350,863.87 and approximately $41.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.