Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,847,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

WBS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

