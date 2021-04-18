Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,256. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

