Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.51. 1,565,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,141. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

