Tadpole Finance Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $43,189.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.94 or 0.00023117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.66 or 0.00726375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,775.67 or 0.99625147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.86 or 0.00833890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.