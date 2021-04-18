$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,455,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

