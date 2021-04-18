Playgroundz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,113.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $3,113.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.66 or 0.00726375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,775.67 or 0.99625147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.86 or 0.00833890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.