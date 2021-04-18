Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 3,921,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

