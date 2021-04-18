Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
