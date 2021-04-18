Aeron Hits 1-Day Volume of $155,869.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 57.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $155,869.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00673442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

