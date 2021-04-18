MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.75 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $112.08 million and $28.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

