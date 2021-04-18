freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms have commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

