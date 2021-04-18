Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in March

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

ENDTF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$9.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 10.43%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

