Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

LECO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. 258,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,101. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $83,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

