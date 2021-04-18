$0.56 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,924. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

