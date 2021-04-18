Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

