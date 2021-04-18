PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.82

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003236 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $202.71 million and $2.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071966 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

