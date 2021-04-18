Elysian Hits One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Elysian has a total market cap of $263,008.92 and $1.51 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00677581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

