Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.63. 313,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

