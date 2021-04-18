Pamp Network Tops One Day Volume of $110.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $5,397.74 and $110.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00677581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

