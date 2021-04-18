$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

