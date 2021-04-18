LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LFPI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 81,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. LifePoint has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About LifePoint

LifePoint, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells IMPACT Test System, a diagnostic testing and screening device. It serves workplaces, ambulances, pharmacies, law enforcements, and home health care markets. LifePoint, Inc was formerly known as US Drug Testing, Inc and changed its name to LifePoint, Inc in February 1998.

