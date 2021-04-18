Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expands By 33.4%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 6,398,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

