Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

VVR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 821,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

