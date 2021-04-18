Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 447,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

