MXC (MXC) Achieves Market Cap of $91.92 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $91.92 million and $20.60 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00071257 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003297 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.