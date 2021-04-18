CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

