UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 248.1% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.25 and a 12 month high of $392.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

