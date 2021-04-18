Canton Hathaway LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

GOOGL traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,281.03. 30,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,092.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,845.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

