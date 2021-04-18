Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

