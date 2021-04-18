Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. 153,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average of $277.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

