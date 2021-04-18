The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 448,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.