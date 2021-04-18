Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,297.76. 1,129,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

