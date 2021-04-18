Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

