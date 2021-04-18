Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

KFFB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.