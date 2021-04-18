Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Update

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NYSE AJAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 1,309,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,921. Ajax I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

