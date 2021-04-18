Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IPWR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 182,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Ideal Power worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

