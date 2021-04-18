Ink (INK) Trading 103.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 103.2% against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $21,461.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00278918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00726149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,191.58 or 1.00237967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.00836156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.