Patron Price Tops $0.0181 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $12,849.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00684666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

