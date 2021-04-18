$0.48 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FLIC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $514.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

