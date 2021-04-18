Feathercoin Trading Up 18.6% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $246,917.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

