Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,476,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

