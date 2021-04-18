GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of GHG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.
