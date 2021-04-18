GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

