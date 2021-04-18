Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 5,245,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Hyliion has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

